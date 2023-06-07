Keurig

K-supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

$229.99 $150.00

BREWID: Recognizes your K-Cup pod and customizes the brew settings to make each cup perfectly delicious ROASTER RECOMMENDED BREW: Settings created by the Roaster for the optimized brew MULTISTREAM TECHNOLOGY: Saturates the coffee grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma* vs Keurig leading K-Classic brewer with The Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup pod BLACK STAINLESS STEEL METAL WRAP: Premium finish for a sleek, modern look BREW YOUR FAVORITE BEVERAGES OVER ICE: Brews hot coffee extra strong to reduce ice melting and beverage dilution No matter what makes a great cup of coffee for you – the brand and roast, the strength, the temperature, even the cup size – you want it to taste rich and full of flavor. Now, with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart single serve coffee maker with BrewID, it’s easy to make and enjoy a perfectly customized cup of rich, full-flavored coffee, just the way you like it, every time you brew. That’s because BrewID gives you distinctively delicious, full-flavored coffee because it recognizes the specific brand and roast of your pod and automatically customizes the brew settings to the recommendations of the coffee experts who created it. Plus, you can fine-tune your cup to be even more to your liking, by choosing from 5 strength, 6 temperature, and 5 cup size settings – and adjusting and storing your favorites on your smartphone, so you can schedule ahead or brew your personal perfect cup from anywhere.