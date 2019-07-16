Keurig

K-cafe Single-serve K-cup Coffee Maker

$179.99 $99.99

Enjoy the rich, full-flavored coffee you love or delicious coffeehouse beverages from the new Keurig K-Café single serve coffee, latte, and cappuccino maker. Whether brewing coffee, or making lattes, and cappuccinos, the K-Café brewer works with any K-Cup pod so the options are endless. Use the coffee SHOT to brew a concentrated shot of coffee and froth your choice of fresh milk to create a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. Enjoy your latte or cappuccino hot or use the COLD setting for cold frothed milk to make a wonderfully refreshing iced latte or iced cappuccino. Brew 6, 8, 10, or 12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, or cocoa – select Strong Brew when you want a bolder cup of coffee. The dishwasher safe frother makes clean up a breeze – enjoying delicious specialty beverages at home has never been so easy. Just brew, froth, enjoy! Making a latte or cappuccino in just 3 easy steps: 1. BREW a coffee SHOT using any K-Cup pod. 2. FROTH your choice of fresh milk, including skim, soy, and almond in the dishwasher-safe frother. 3. ENJOY your creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. DISHWASHER SAFE FROTHER: Froth fresh milk, including skim, soy, and almond. The frother is dishwasher safe for easy clean up after use and also features a COLD setting for cold frothed milk.