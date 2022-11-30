JW Anderson

Jw Anderson Feather-trim Long-sleeve Top

$677.00 $669.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

JW Anderson feather-trim long-sleeve top JW Anderson's signature innovative design style is referenced in a refined way on this long-sleeve top through feather-trim detailing at the sleeves in a tonal colourway. Highlights burgundy round neck long sleeves feather-trim detailing Composition Viscose 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18680100 Brand style ID: KW0776YN0217450