Kyra Davis

Just One Night

Review "(Starred review) This erotic triptych, originally a bestselling e-book trilogy, stars consultant Kasie Fitzgerald, whose staid existence is forever changed after an intense one-night fling in Las Vegas. Though she never expects to see the mysterious Robert Dade again, he soon appears in her normal life, revealed as the CEO of a security tech corporation who specifically asks for Kasie to lead the team handling his new contract. Caught between the enigmatic Dade and her boring and unlikable “baked potato” of a fiancé, Kasie struggles to reinvent herself as the woman she wants to be: someone with confidence, sensuality, and drive. Frequent explicit erotic encounters and fantasies keep this page-turner crackling with intensity. Davis (the Sophie Katz series) skillfully creates an uplifting story in which sex is presented both as freedom and as a metaphor for power, and where raw chemistry is the clear winner over bland complacency." Source: Publishers Weekly " Kasie could have easily been another flimsy heroine bulldozed by an alpha male. Instead she finds new strength in her relationship with domineering Robert, whose overprotective nature—which borders on the Edward Cullen stalkerish—tests her limits. Watching Kasie outgrow her toxic relationship with Dave and become her own person alongside Robert is what makes this story. Not to mention, Davis's prose is beautiful and her sex scenes both creative and hot." Source: Romantic Times "An excellent erotic trilogy - a little darker and a quite a little different from the rest...it's edgier and more thought provoking." Source: Sinfully Sexy Reads "I couldn't envision a better ending if I tried...definitely different than anythin else I've read in this genre; exploring the art of war, control, dominance...and in the end, an unconventional love story." Source: Jessy's Book Club "Gives Fifty Shades of Grey a run for its money . . . sex, guilt, passion, betrayal, revenge, and orgasms—lots and lots of orgasms—fill every page.” Source: New York Journal of Books Read m