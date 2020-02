TheDailyDisco

Just Married Patch

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Turn heads as you walk down the aisle with this iron on Just Married patch. Just say 'I do!' This white embroidered iron on patch looks amazing on denim jackets, leather jackets, and even on the front of a sweatshirt or tee. Wear it on your honeymoon, your wedding reception, and keep it as a keepsake from your special wedding day! These also make amazing gifts for the bride or groom.