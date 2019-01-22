Bath & Body Works
Just For You Mini Gift Set
$13.50
At Bath & Body Works
Fragrance A petal-perfect blend of white gardenia, jasmine petals & magnolia blossom Overview Special delivery just for her! This mini gift set includes travel size Shower Gel (3 fl oz), Fine Fragrance Mist (3 fl oz) & Super Smooth Body Lotion (3 fl oz) all wrapped in cello with a coordinating ribbon & postcard gift tag that says "Just for You."
DETAILS
