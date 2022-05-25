Clinique

Jumbo Size Clarifying Lotion Face Toner

$33.00 $23.10

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A dermatologist-developed formula that helps reveal fresher skin, sweeping away dulling flakes for skin that accepts moisture better. Who it's for: Mild is for very dry skin types; Lotion 1 is for dry combination skin types; Lotion 3 is for combination oily skin types; and Lotion 4 is for oily skin types. What it does: It leaves skin looking cleaner and more refined. How to use: Apply twice a day, morning and night after cleansing. Using a cotton ball, sweep gently over your face and neck. - 16.5 oz. - 100% fragrance-free - Allergy tested