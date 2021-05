Simply Be

Jude Quilted Touch And Close Sandal Wide

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

Set on a chunky sole these leather quilted velcro sandals are a trend staple for the season. Showcasing a textile upper and velcro adjustable strap at the heel. Heel:1 1/2inch.38mm. Upper: Leather. Lining and Sock: Other Materials. Sole: Other Materials. Product Code: SI545MC