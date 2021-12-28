Skip navigation!
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Josefine Dress
$278.00
$124.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
What full dress? The Josefine is a mini length dress with a mock neck, slightly puffed shoulders, and long sleeves. It features a slim fitting bodice and a wrap front skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Whistles
Tiered Stretch-velvet Midi Dress
BUY
£69.00
£99.00
Selfridges
Everlane
The Corduroy Mini Dress
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Everlane
Damson Madder
Edie Maxi Cable Knit Button-through Dress
BUY
£52.00
£75.00
Urban Outfitters
Eloquii
One Shoulder Sweater Dress
BUY
$99.95
Eloquii
More from Reformation
Reformation
Harper High Rise Skinny Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Adidas
Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
C$40.50
C$90.00
Adidas
Urban Outfitters
Gretta Sequin Slip Mini Dress
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
