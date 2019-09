Eylure

Jordyn Woods Beach Please Lashes

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Beach please is a fluffy, criss-cross lash with a gorgeous, extra curl finish! Eylure X Jordyn Woods brings you a lash collection you¿ll be dying to get your hands on! The extra curl collection was designed by Jordyn herself and was created to replicate the look of 'Lash Extensions'.