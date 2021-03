Jopen

Pave Diana Clitoral Stimulator

Shine bright like a diamond. The sparkling Pavé Diana is a travel size vibrator with dazzling crystal adornments, tickling dual teasers, and 35 sensational vibration settings for a one-of-a-kind pleasure experience. Highlights: Dual stimulating clitoral vibrator 7 Vibration Functions & 5 Independent Speeds Tiffany Blue Silky Silicone Touch Clear Crystal Micro-Pave Push Button Diamonds are a girl's best-friend 2 hours of waterproof vibration