Cool Gloss This Product Is: a hydrating lip gloss Good For: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Jones Road Cool Gloss will give you a new way to shine. Lightweight and moisturizing, Cool Gloss melts into lips to plump and awaken with peppermint. Comes in a creamy opaque finish, a shimmer finish, and a clear finish. Shop Cool Gloss in 9 Shades: Original: clear Nude Beige: a creamy nude brown with pink undertones Golden Shimmer: sheer golden peach with gold shimmer Pink Gold Shimmer: sheer rosy pink with gold shimmer Boysenberry: a deep plum Mocha Shimmer: sheer neutral brown with gold shimmer Peony: a medium pink Rosy: a berry pink Pastel Pink: a bright pink