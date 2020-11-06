United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners Gots Organic Linen Napkins, Set Of 2, Mallard Green
£15.00
At John Lewis
Buy Mallard Green John Lewis & Partners GOTS Organic Linen Napkins, Set of 2 from our Napkins range at John Lewis & Partners. Free Delivery on orders over £50.
More from John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners Ceramic Reactive Glaze Oval Platter, 38.9cm, Green
£35.00
fromJohn Lewis
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners Ceramic Reactive Glaze Side Plate, 20.6cm, Green
£7.00
fromJohn Lewis
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners Gots Organic Linen Napkins, Set Of 2, Mallard Green
£15.00
fromJohn Lewis