Year of Ours

Joanna Ribbed Romper

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 82030370; Color Code: 066 Nylon, elastane; polyester, elastane lining Pull-on styling Machine wash USA Dimensions 29"L 5" inseam 7" leg opening Year of Ours With a "team spirit" ethos at their core, Year of Ours delivers performance-ready activewear that's designed to transition seamlessly from daily wear to workout attire. Balancing functionality and fit, this female-led, LA-based label emphasizes premium quality and uncompromising, all-purpose comfort.