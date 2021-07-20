Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Aetrex
Jillian Waterproof Sandal
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Stay aligned and supported while you adventure in this waterproof sandal with cushioning technology for bounce-back after each step.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Fisherman Sport Sandals
BUY
$125.00
Anthropologie
Joules
Joules Nova
BUY
$47.99
$59.95
Zappos
Maria Farro
Clio Thong Sandal
BUY
$172.00
The Undone
Prada
Kitten-heel Thong Sandals
BUY
$850.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Sandals
Anthropologie
Fisherman Sport Sandals
BUY
$125.00
Anthropologie
Joules
Joules Nova
BUY
$47.99
$59.95
Zappos
Maria Farro
Clio Thong Sandal
BUY
$172.00
The Undone
Prada
Kitten-heel Thong Sandals
BUY
$850.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted