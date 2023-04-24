Crocs

Jibbitz Letter Shoe Charms

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Synthetic Imported Jibbitz for Crocs allow you to personalize your Crocs with style. Crocs shoes sold separately. Authentic Crocs Jibbitz charms. Designed specficially by Crocs for Crocs. A pair of Crocs can hold 26 Jibbitz shoe charms. Pop the Jibbitz into your shoes' holes for easy attachment. Trade with friends to customize your look. Perfect gift for women, men, and teens. Also great as a party favor. Not a toy. Not intended for children under 3 years of age.