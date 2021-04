JEZABELL

Jezabell Round Sunglasses

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Quay Australia

JEZABELL is all about simplicity. A cool, oversized update on the classic round, you'll love the minimal, polished gold frames with either non-reflective smoke or reflective gold lenses. HOW THESE FRAMES FIT FRAME WIDTH 148 MM LENS HEIGHT 53 MM BRIDGE WIDTH 21 MM ARM LENGTH 148 MM SMALL MEDIUM OVERSIZED