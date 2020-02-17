Peacci

Jet Black

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peacci

Peacći believes regular polish is not redundant, in fact, it offers wearers the ability to change up their looks with ease. Delivering a huge range of 100% vegan and cruelty-free creative hues with long-lasting results, that don't negatively impact the strength and health of the nail, Peacći makes self-expression easy. Super pigmented, creative colour Unparalleled, long-lasting results 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free Suitable for stamping nail art Made in EU Colour Representation: Every effort is made to ensure that all our product imagery is as accurate as possible. Due to colour/resolution settings on electronic devices, the colour representation may differ slightly from the physical product. + Ingredients