Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Anthropologie
Jessie Throw Blanket
$88.00
$61.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Style No. 65534711; Color Code: 084 51% viscose, 22% nylon, 27% polyester Machine wash Imported Dimensions 60"L, 50"W
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Textured Luciana Pillow
BUY
$94.40
$118.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Holly Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Meguro Duvet Cover
BUY
$159.60
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$96.60
$138.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted