Free People

Jessie Midi Dress

$128.00 $115.20

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

High neckline and half-sleeves.Keyhole with button closure at nape. Handkerchief hemline. 100% viscose. Machine wash and line dry. Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Length: 52 in. Chest Measurement: 30 1⁄2 in. Sleeve Length: 19 in.