H&M Plus

Jersey Dress

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Calf-length dress in soft viscose jersey with a round neckline, short sleeves and high slits in the sides. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size XL Composition Viscose 95%, Elastane 5% Art. No. 0935526002 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large