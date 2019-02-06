Description
High-waisted bike short from AALTO. Wide elasticized waistband. Small embroidered logo at left leg. Long-thigh length.
• Stretch Nylon
• 80% nylon, 20% elastane
• Machine wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
13" waist
14" hips
12" rise
9" inseam
7" leg opening
Measurements taken from size FR 38.
Model Measurements
Model is in size FR 38.
Model is 5'11" | 30" bust | 23.5" waist | 34.5" hips.
Fit Notes
Tight fit.
Sizing Notes
French sizes listed. .
Shipping
Free 2-Day domestic shipping.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates