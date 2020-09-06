Tanya Taylor

Jeana Skirt 0 – 22

$425.00 $297.50

Buy Now Review It

At Tanya Taylor

Take 30% off with code 'SOLONGSUMMER' through 9/8 A new update to our best-selling Jeana skirt, this pleated skirt has been reimagined in contrasting printed panels to bring a vibrant pop of color to your look. With a high-waist and flared skirt, Jeana flatters every body type. Wear Jeana one size up for the skirt to sit at your natural waist, as the waistband is fixed without stretch. Jeana is shown here in our hand-painted Maze print. Product Details: • Midi length • Fixed waistband • Pleated throughout • Invisible Zipper at Side Seam Fit Details: • Fixed waistband sits at wearers natural waist • Sami is 5'5" and wears a size 4 • Kayla is 5’9” and wears a size 18 Materials & Care: • 98%Viscose 2% Silk • Dry clean only