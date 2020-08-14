RIOT SWIM

Jax Top-coconut

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At RIOT SWIM

Details Medium coverage top Wire under bust Adjustable shoulder straps Body sculpting No padding Double lined Gold hardware Seamless finish to give a second skin feel Butter soft nylon/spandex material for silky feel & extra stretch Model #1 is werking a size XS Extra Small fits 0-2 Small fits 4-6 Medium fits 8-10 Large fits 10-12 Extra Large fits 12-14 Read our return policy carefully, Exchange or store credit only within 7 days of shipping Product color and quality as seen on a monitor may vary slightly compared to actual items due to photography lighting conditions and individual screen color calibration. Please contact us for questions regarding additional item details. For full store policy and shipping details check our "Return Policy"/ "Shipping & Handling".