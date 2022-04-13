Baxter Blue

Jasper – Crystal

£71.35

Buy Now Review It

At Baxter Blue

Style: Bold / Fashion-forward / The playful intellectual The Fit: Large in structure, this style is especially well suited to square and oval shaped faces - but don't let a description define you, it's a free thinking frame! The Lenses: Blue+ ™ light filtering lenses, with anti-reflective & super hydro-phobic coating The Frame: Our Italian Bio-Acetate is 100% biodegradable and made from FSC certified organic matter.