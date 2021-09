Sleeping With Jacques

Jane Bond Double-breasted Crushed-velvet Blazer

£355.00 £142.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Sleeping with Jacques is founded on the principle that "lounging should be luxurious." Defining that spirit, this 'Jane Bond' blazer is cut from soft, sumptuous crushed-velvet that’s woven with FSC-certified pulp and boasts a brilliant luster. Style yours with the matching pants. This product was created using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.