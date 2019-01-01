Jamini

Jamini Mustard Yellow Lampshade

This beautiful lampshade in mustard yellow, brown, blue and white cotton has been made from a hand printed fabric using ancient block printing techniques.Block printing is an ancestral technique from Rajasthan in the West of India. It consists of hand printing fabric using carved wooden blocks. The irregularities of the fabric add a unique character and make this lampshade even more special. Its floral motif will add a boho chic touch to your interior and be a perfect accessory for your home ! Color : mustard yellow, brown, blue and white. Lampshade sold without the base.