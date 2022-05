Savannah Morrow

Jamaica Open-back Crocheted Pima Cotton Mini Dress

£349.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Consciously sourced fabrics and local craftsmanship are the cornerstones of Savannah Morrow The Label's designs. This 'Jamaica' dress is crochet-knitted from Pima cotton and hand-dyed in a vibrant 'Mango' hue. It has an elegant open back framed by delicate ties. Wear yours over a bikini at the beach.