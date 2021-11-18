Maison Balzac

J’ai Soif Carafe Set

$89.00

Add a little je ne sais quoi to your 8 glasses a day with the Maison Balzac J'Ai Soif Carafe Set in Miel. Inspired by traditional French drinkware sets, this matching jug and tumbler combines simple lines and bold colour to elevate your daily routine. Why will I love Maison Balzac J’ai Soif Carafe Set in Miel? Glass carafe and matching tumbler Tinted, hand-blown Borosilicate glass Available in a range of colours Dishwasher-safe but handwashing is recommended for best results Carafe dimensions: 20cm high, diameter at base 9.5cm Gobelet dimensions: 8cm high, diameter at base 7ml Carafe capacity approximately 800ml Gobelet capacity approximately 250ml Each J’ai Soif set includes a carafe and matching medium gobelet, made from hand-blown tinted Borosilicate glass. The Maison Balzac star logo is featured on the base, and the tumbler can be stored on the carafe when not in use. As each Maison Balzac Carafe Set is hand blown, slight variances may occur in shape, size and colour. How do I care for my Maison Balzac J’ai Soif Carafe Set? All Maison Balzac glassware is dishwasher safe, though we recommend hand washing with a soft bristle brush for best results. Avoid using strong alkali soaps which may damage the glass, and take care not to bump glassware against hard surfaces or other vessels. Avoid putting ice directly in the empty glass or carafe; add the liquid first, then add ice.