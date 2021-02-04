Bondara

Jade 10 Function Rechargeable Cock Ring

£34.99 £23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bondara

• High-performance cock ring in sleek silicone has cool silver accents • Comfortably snug and flexible for stronger erections and delayed climax • Vibrating sex aid is useful for erectile dysfunction (ED) and low sensitivity • USB rechargeable and 100% waterproof for shower time satisfaction • Click here to browse the complete Jade collection • Also available in the Amethyst range The robust Jade 10 Function Rechargeable Cock Ring from Bondara maximises couples' pleasure to intensify every precious moment. Built to sustain larger, firmer erections and delay his climax; while ten vibrating modes deliver deep stimulation to her clitoris with every thrust via the powerful vibrating head, as his shaft transforms into a rock-hard vibrator! With three incremental speeds, plus seven patterns including Wave, Pulse and Rumble; explore seamlessly as you scale the settings to discover the ideal intensity for your combined contentment. Convenient USB charging provides one orgasmic hour of power at the highest speed for extended wet and wild play with the 100% watertight design.