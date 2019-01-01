Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Creatures of Comfort

Jacques Top Mudcloth Silk Linen

$235.00
At Creatures of Comfort
A delicate bralette-style top, Jacques features thin spaghetti straps and adjustable ties in back. Cut in a floral linen that's perfect with wide leg jeans and a slip-on flat.
Featured in 1 story
The Chic Way To Wear Linen This Summer
by Georgia Murray