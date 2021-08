Oliver Bonas

Jacquard Spot & Pleat Detail Red Tiered Midi Dress

£75.00 £52.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Combining A Tiered Design With Textured Jacquard Spots, This Red Midi Dress Is A Loose And Comfortable Addition To Your Wardrobe. With A Cami Slip, This Midi Dress Features A V-Neckline And Three-Quarter Length Sleeves, Completed With Buttoned Cuffs And Frilled Detailing.