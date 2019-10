Arket

Jacquard-knit Vest

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

The colourful houndstooth pattern gives this jacquard-knit vest a bold yet timeless look. The yarn is a blend of lambswool and nylon, making it an extremely soft and lightweight piece. A regular-fit style detailed with ribbed trimmings around the crew-neck, armholes and hemline. 5 gauge, medium knit The model is 175 cm tall and wears size S