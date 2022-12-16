Paire

Jackie Slim Boot / 30″ Inseam

$245.00 $208.25

At Paire

This baby boot style is uber-flattering for many reasons: it is fitted through the knees and then flares out ever-so-slightly to create a super elongating silhouette in your legs. Vertical seams in front and back reinforces the slimming effect. Made from our signature PowerTech fabric, this pant smooths, lifts and supports for a flawless fit. Our pants are designed to be very form-fitting. Most customers order one size up from their normal size. This model is 5'8" and wearing a Size 4.