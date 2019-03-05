Jack Black

Jack Black – Face Buff Energizing Scrub – Deep-cleaning Pre-shave Cleanser And Scrub

If a close, smooth shave is important to you, Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub is the perfect product. Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub is a high-quality pre-shave cleanser and facial scrub in one that gently exfoliates for an easier, closer shave. Made with superior ingredients, the biodegradable scrubbing particles in Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub work to unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and minimize shaving irritation. When used as directed, it helps to remove oil, dirt, and dead skin cells to leave a clear path for your blade.