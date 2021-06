Zwilling

J.a. Henckels Pro 7-inch Fine Edge Prep Knife

$129.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

The light and versatile 7" Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Fine Edge Prep Knife features a slim, ice-hardened blade and centered tip that's perfect for precision cuts and prep tasks, like trimming vegetables, slicing carrots, dicing onions and chopping apples.