Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Izola
Izola "the Forest For The Trees" Handkerchief
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Izola
A cotton handkerchief perfect for runny noses or pocket squares.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tsumori Chisato
Check Printed Stole
$310.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Scarf
$65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Mattie Plaid Scarf
$78.00
$29.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
The North Circular
Monochrome Alpaca Eternity Snood
$330.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
More from Izola
DETAILS
Izola
Sunrise Travel Cup
$20.00
from
Izola
BUY
DETAILS
Izola
Bicycle Leather Wine Bottle Holder
$45.00
from
Izola
BUY
DETAILS
Izola
Pink Stainless Steel Flask
$28.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Izola
Everything Sweatshirt
$70.00
from
Izola
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Geometric Silk Tie
$190.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Ohkii Studio
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Kit Agar
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Plant Planet
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted