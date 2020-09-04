Frye

Ivy Low Top Leather Sneaker

$198.00 $39.36

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

The epitome of sporty comfort. Everything about this cool kick points to easy wear. from the molded footbed with arch support, to the padded collar and tongue. Soft tumbled Italian nubuck leather beautifully offsets the thick rubber soles with striking contrast. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width . Round toe with bumper. Lace-up vamp. Nubuck leather upper. Lightly cushioned footbed. White sole. Imported