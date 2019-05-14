Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Zoë Chicco

Itty Bitty Typographical Pendant Necklace

$295.00
At Nordstrom
Perfect for gifting, this handcrafted, necklace is anchored with a typographical pendant that conveys a meaningful message in 14-karat gold.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Jewelry For Your Wedding Day Crew
by Emily Ruane