Banana Republic

Italian Wool-blend Sweater Tunic

$98.50 $49.25

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

SUSTAINABLE: Made by Italy's Filpucci mill, this yarn blends recycled wool and recycled cashmere with LENZING™ ECOVERO™, a breathable fiber derived from certified renewable wood sources, produced using methods that reduce water impact and emissions by up to 50% compared to traditional viscose., RELAXED FIT: Expertly cut with a dropped shoulder for a loose, relaxed fit that’s still pulled together., SEAM DETAILS: A pinched seam at the center front adds a cool, modern look., Mock neck., Straight hem.