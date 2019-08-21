It Cosmetics

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

IT Cosmetics no.1 best-selling concealer has had a revamp. Yes, that’s right, it just got even better! With 24 brand new shades, finding your perfect match is a breeze and its new 12ml size (that’s 4ml bigger than before) means your favourite concealer now lasts even longer. Plus, it’s got a chic new look to brighten up your make-up bag. The concealer still has all the benefits of before. Its long-lasting formula instantly helps to disguise the look of dark circles, discolouration, redness and more. Staying true to the IT Cosmetics philosophy of combining make-up with skincare, this game-changing concealer is infused with skin-loving peptides, vitamins, hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to boost hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a miracle-working must-have for your make-up kit!ResultsA problem-solving concealer that helps cover skin concerns, with a water-resistant formula that won’t crease or crack.Nourishes the skin and helps it to appear younger.Need to KnowThe highly pigmented formula goes a long way so you only need a pin size amount. Warm it thoroughly between your fingers, tap gently onto skin and blend using your favourite IT Cosmetics brush. It’s as easy as warm, tap and blend!Top tip: You can also wear Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer as a foundation.