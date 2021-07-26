Christopher Knight Home

Isaac Acacia Wood Bench

$84.31 $75.28

Buy Now Review It

RUSTIC DESIGN: Match your decor to this rustic style bench that brings a rugged, natural beauty to your interior space. Including nature-inspired textures and earthy wood materials, our bench provides simple yet outstanding design and comfort for all to enjoy. ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands the elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear. POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring a long-lasting twisted wicker finish, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your interior decor. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This bench is 43.25” W x 15.75” D x 16.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming bench. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this bench. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. Place a backless bench in your home so you can make the most of your interior space. Our handsome bench brings a perfect amount of stylish comfort and earthy aesthetics to your decor. Featuring a sturdy acacia wood frame topped with beautiful twisted wicker seating, our bench is an excellent piece for any entryway, living room, or even dining area. With generous seating space and a durable structure, our bench gives you plenty of space to enjoy the finer aspects of your home. Includes: One (1) Bench Material: Acacia Wood Seat Material: Faux Rattan Finish: Teak Seat Finish: Brown Hand-Crafted Details Assembly Required Dimensions: 15.75 inches deep x 43.25 inches width x 16.25 inches high