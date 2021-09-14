ModCloth

Is It Wednesday Yet? Mini Dress

$69.00

Product details Item No.1000010081425 And we aren’t asking about the day! This namesake ModCloth label fit-and-flare dress is an ode to the original spooky style maven. Its soft, stretchy black velvet fabric and smooth, white accents at the collar and cuffs add elevated, luxe vibes to this vintage-inspired mini dress. The metal skull-shaped button-front closure at the collared bodice is the ultimate final touch to this quintessential long sleeve dress. Shell: 93% Polyester, 7% Spandex. Contrast: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Hand wash. Unlined. Front button closure. Button closure at sleeve cuffs. Imported Measurements: S=34 inches Length 1X=36 inches Length