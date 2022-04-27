Rotate Birger Christensen

Iris Appliquéd Organic Cotton-jersey Sweatshirt

$215.67

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. ROTATE Birger Christensen's 'Iris' sweatshirt is from the label's 'Sunday' line. Made from cozy organic cotton-jersey certified by Ecocert Greenlife, it has an oversized shape that's perfect for lounging and is appliquéd with the brand's logo in collegiate lettering. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Intended for an oversized fit, cut to be worn very loose Mid-weight, slightly stretchy fabric Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Magenta organic cotton-jersey Slips on 100% organic cotton; trim: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash