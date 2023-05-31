In'voland

In’voland Plus Size Womens Floral Summer Dress Casual Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Beach Bohemian Maxi Dress

100% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Material: 100%polyester. Plus women dress provide you cool & breathable wearing experience, keep you away from the summer hot temperature; We added an extra layer of lining design inside so that dress will not see through easily. Feature: Floral print material/ Feminine Deep V Neckline / Short Flutter Sleeve / Flowing belt / Classic A-Line Silhouette / Flowy Swing Pleated Hem / Romantic Bohemian Style / Comfortable Midi Length / Above Ankle Length / Suitable For Spring, Summer, Fall. Style: Floral maxi dress, boho maxi dress, summer maxi dress, maternity maxi dress, split maxi dress, v neck maxi dress, beach maxi dress, ladies maxi dress, ruffle maxi dress, flowy maxi dress,maxi dress with sleeves, bohemian maxi dress. OCCASION: It's matched well with your heels, boots, flats, slippers for casual, work, beach, dinner, party, daily, honeymoon, holiday, vocation and photoshoot. The plus boho floral print dress is a chic choice for a summer outlook, very comfortable to wear to church as well as brunch with friends. IN'VOLAND: We focus on plus size clothing for women and offer superior service, return or refund available. If you have any question regarding size or fit, please do not hesitate to contact us and our style experts will help guide you.