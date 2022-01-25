Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Free People
Intimately Fp Adella Longline Bralette
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Airy crochet plays up the romance of a longline bralette backed with crisscrossing straps and a comfortable panel of shirred lace.
Need a few alternatives?
Parade
Plunge Bralette Silky Lace
BUY
$38.00
Parade
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Low Rise Thong Rose
BUY
$29.00
Hanky Panky
Free People
Intimately Fp Adella Longline Bralette
BUY
$38.00
Nordstrom
Parade
Brief Silky Mesh
BUY
$13.00
Parade
More from Free People
Free People
High-rise 7/8 Jump Back In Leggings
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Free People
Good Karma Hoodie
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Free People
All Prepped Bib
BUY
£368.00
Free People
Free People
Bunny Slope Printed Ski Pants
BUY
£268.00
Free People
More from Intimates
Parade
Plunge Bralette Silky Lace
BUY
$38.00
Parade
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Low Rise Thong Rose
BUY
$29.00
Hanky Panky
Free People
Intimately Fp Adella Longline Bralette
BUY
$38.00
Nordstrom
Parade
Brief Silky Mesh
BUY
$13.00
Parade
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted