Intensive Moisture Treatment

$36.00

WHAT DOES IT DO FOR MY CURLS? Designed to strengthen hair, this powerful and rejuvenating formula protects against environmental stressors, prevents breakage and reduces tangling. Curl definition is enhanced, moisture levels rebalanced and overall hair health, flexibility and manageability vastly improved! *Please note our 1l products now come with screw caps to improve sustainability. Please retain your pumps to re-use ♻️ If you are purchasing a 1L for the first time, be sure to add a 1L pump to your cart from our accessories page Winner of Marie Claire Beauty Awards 2019 for “Best Product for Afro Hair”. Winner of Pure Beauty Awards London 2020 for “Best New Hair Product”. Winner of W.ICONS Beauty Awards 2021 for “Best Treatment for Afro Textured Hair ”. WHAT ARE THE KEY ACTIVES? Marula Oil, Mafura Butter, Camellia Oil, softening Prickly Pear Seed Oil and Wheat Bran with amino and fatty acids. PLANT POWER RATING: 97% naturally derived