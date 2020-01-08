Jack Black

Intense Therapy Lip Balm Spf 25

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Enriched with superior skin conditioners and antioxidants, this emollient balm from Jack Black soothes and relieves dry, chapped, irritated lips. Unlike waxy sticks, it penetrates quickly to provide instant relief. Offers broad-spectrum sun protection with an SPF of 25; also guards against windburn and temperature extremes. Contains natural mint to help freshen breath. Dermatologist tested. Fragrance-free. Alcohol-free. Colorant-free.