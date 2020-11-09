Instant Pot

Instant Pot Multi-use Pressure Cooker

$99.95 $79.00

At Walmart

Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs - Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Saute/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food