Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo 8qt Pressure Cooker

$129.94$69.95
At Target
From soups and broths to meats and stews to beans and chili, you no longer have to worry about having a different vessel for everything. The Duo 8 quart Pressure Cooker by Instant Pot is here for your rescue.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Deals From Target's Mega Sale
by Sabrina Rojas Weiss